Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 3989912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Fiera Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

