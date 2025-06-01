Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 3989912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Fiera Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.04.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
