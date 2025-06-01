BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Spire by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,358,000 after purchasing an additional 97,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

