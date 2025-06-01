BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

