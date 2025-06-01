Rothschild Investment LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1,151.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,908 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 949,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,424 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,904,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 520,373 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

