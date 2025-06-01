BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $368,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,629.59. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $597,151 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

