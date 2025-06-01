Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Schroders Stock Down 2.2%

Schroders Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

