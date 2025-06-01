BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

OZK stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

