Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,623 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,623 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $1,981,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,971.56. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,717 shares of company stock worth $36,801,351. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $246.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

