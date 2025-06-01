Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,004.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

