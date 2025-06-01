Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

ADI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

