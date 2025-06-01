Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 6507861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

