Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Drops By 34.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMW opened at $24.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 110,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,937,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 219,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,844 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.