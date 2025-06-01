Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Drops By 34.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMW opened at $24.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
