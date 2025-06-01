HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $75.48, with a volume of 1516046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 367,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.