Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Drops By 36.2%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CERo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CERo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,021 shares during the period. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 4th quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

CERo Therapeutics Trading Down 15.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CERO opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. CERo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERO. D Boral Capital downgraded shares of CERo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERO

About CERo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.