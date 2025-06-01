Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Drops By 27.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CHSCN stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.