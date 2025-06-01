Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Up 43.1% in May

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $539.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBNK. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,187.55. This represents a 16.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

