CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
CI Financial Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.
CI Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s payout ratio is -39.86%.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.