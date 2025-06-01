CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

CI Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s payout ratio is -39.86%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

