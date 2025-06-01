Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Up 133.3% in May

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.03% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.