Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 23139453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.30 ($0.45).

Science in Sport Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market cap of £79.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.19.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Science in Sport (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Science in Sport had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science in Sport plc will post -1.4245613 EPS for the current year.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.