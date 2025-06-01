Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $306.00 and last traded at $304.55, with a volume of 1387501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,781,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

