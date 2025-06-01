Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 205.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,798,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 337,784 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

