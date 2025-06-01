Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.06 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.01 million, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.