Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CB stock opened at $297.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.41. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

