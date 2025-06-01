Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $200.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.