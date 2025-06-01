Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 325 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,695,000 after buying an additional 278,183 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $29,880,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Sempra by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Cynthia J. Warner purchased 700 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,823.35. This trade represents a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sempra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

