LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.9%

LYB opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

