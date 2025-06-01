Rothschild Investment LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CCI opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

