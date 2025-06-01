Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 871 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $108.54 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

