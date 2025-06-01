Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,364,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,495,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 343,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $450,000.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

