Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.28 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

