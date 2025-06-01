Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC owned about 0.47% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,720,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 148,493 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMM opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

