Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,027,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,954,000 after buying an additional 213,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,022,000 after buying an additional 456,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

