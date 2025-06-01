Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Stake Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 16.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 10,315.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 346,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 343,413 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Solventum by 34.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Solventum by 22.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Solventum stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

