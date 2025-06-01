Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after buying an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

