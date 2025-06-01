ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ePlus worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ePlus by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ePlus by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $11,082,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLUS

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.