Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,589,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,709,000 after purchasing an additional 529,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,444,000 after purchasing an additional 797,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,616,000 after purchasing an additional 417,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

