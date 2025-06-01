Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $414.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.98. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

