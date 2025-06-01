Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 6,572.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,785 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.