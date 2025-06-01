Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,116.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,134.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 127,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 124,829 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.