Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in EQT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in EQT by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

