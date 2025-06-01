Summit Global Investments Makes New $481,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WKFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $59,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $51,353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $32,863,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $20,367,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.98. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60.

Workiva (NYSE:WKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

