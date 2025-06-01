Summit Global Investments Buys 2,086 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.