Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 157,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

