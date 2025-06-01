Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 738 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,111,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

