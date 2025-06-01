Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ASML by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $732.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $687.99 and its 200-day moving average is $708.50. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

