Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

