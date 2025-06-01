Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $71.01.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

