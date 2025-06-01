Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,549,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $122.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.