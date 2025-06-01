Summit Global Investments Invests $731,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,866 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,795,000 after buying an additional 3,133,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after buying an additional 1,232,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after buying an additional 939,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after buying an additional 888,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6%

FE stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

