Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,124,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $26.65 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,668.62. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPF

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.